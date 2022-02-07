The prime minister praised the Yogi Adityanath government for developing all regions of Uttar Pradesh equally without any discrimination

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "river of development" had stopped in the state before 2017 due to the dynastic approach of "fake samajwadis'.

Modi, addressing a rally in Bijnor virtually, also said that the previous governments never made efforts to quench the thirst for development of the state and fulfil people's aspirations for progress and freedom from poverty.

“The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating due to the fake 'Samajwadis' and their associates. These people never had anything to do with the thirst for the development of the common man, who wanted progress, and freedom from poverty,” the prime minister said.

Modi also asserted that the political parties, which headed the previous governments, sought to quench their own thirst and that of their associates. "They sought to fill their own coffers. This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development,” Modi said.

The Prime minister apologized for holding Jan Chaupal rally virtually, saying that the bad weather couldn't allow his helicopter to take off for Bijnor. “First of all, I'd like to apologize to you. After some relaxation by the Election Commission, I had thought of beginning my campaign by coming to Bijnor (UP) in person,” PM Modi said.

Modi said that his helicopter couldn't leave due to weather conditions, so he thought of holding the rally through video conferencing once again.

Modi praised the Yogi Adityanath government for developing all regions of the state equally without any discrimination.

The PM's remarks at the virtual poll rally went beyond praise for Adityanath for the work done by the state's BJP government during his term - and appeared to settle the debate over the party's CM face in these assembly elections. "If Yogi ji's government is formed again, the work of giving houses to the poor will be done faster," he said.

Had the government's efforts not been spent on saving lives, the state would have reached another level under him, Modi added.

The PM said he believed that the people of Uttar Pradesh will give such overwhelming majority to the BJP for the coming five years that Adityanath will get the strength to accomplish such tasks.

Taking a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Witnessing the immense support for the BJP, these people are now seeing Lord Krishna in their dreams. He accused the opposition of encouraging corruption. Another favourite game of the earlier governments was filling their lockers. Everyone used to play together, eat together. Today, the whole game of such people has been spoiled."

Apparently referring to the SP, he said, "Earlier, the family was the government. Now, entire UP is the family of the BJP government."

Modi said the spirits of criminals were so high under the previous governments that they stopped vehicles and robbed people on the highways. "It was their job to create fear, but we are creating the future. The youth of UP has not forgotten what used to be the qualifications for a job in the earlier governments? he said, adding that now everyone enjoyed equal opportunities. He claimed that a record number of government jobs have been given to the youth in UP in recent years.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP government, saying the "eyes and ears of the government will open in the first phase itself", as farmers and youngsters have "made up their mind" to defeat the BJP.

"The way the wind is blowing and seeing the atmosphere (of elections), it seems the eyes and ears of the (BJP) government will open in the first phase itself, said the former UP chief minister. The government's eyes and ears, which have been staying closed till now, will open up in the first phase itself as the farmers and youngsters have made up their mind to defeat the BJP," Yadav said.

He said the assembly polls in the state are for the future of Uttar Pradesh and to save the country's Constitution.

"This election is for the future of the UP and to save the Constitution. The BJP can do anything and nobody knows till they do it. Did anyone know demonetisation was going to be announced?" he asked as proof of his allegation.

There are 403 seats in the UP state Assembly, where BJP had won 297 in 2017 election and Samajwadi party had 70.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March, in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.