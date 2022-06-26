UP Lok Sabha bypoll results: BJP sweeps Samajwadi Party bastions Azamgarh and Rampur

While, Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur parliamentary seat by defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes; Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirhua) defeated Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of Samajwadi Party chief AkhileshYadav, by 11,000 votes in Azamgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates swept the Uttar Pradesh bypolls on Sunday. They wrested both Azamgarh and Rampur from the Samajwadi Party that were considered to be their bastion.

While, Ghanshyam Lodhi won the Rampur parliamentary seat by defeating his nearest rival by over 42,000 votes; Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirhua) defeated Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of Samajwadi Party chief AkhileshYadav, by 11,000 votes in Azamgarh.

Following his victory he called it "People's victory!". He tweeted: "You have done wonders, people of Azamgarh. This is your victory. With the announcement of the bypoll dates, the way you all have showered love, support and blessings to the BJP, this is its victory. This victory is dedicated to your trust and hard work of godlike workers."

जनता की जीत!

आजमगढ़वासियों आपने कमाल कर दिया है। यह आपकी जीत है। उपचुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा के साथ ही जिस तरीके से आप सबने भाजपा को प्यार, समर्थन और आशीर्वाद दिया, यह उसकी जीत है। यह जीत आपके भरोसे और देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं की मेहनत को समर्पित है। pic.twitter.com/mZ6YWzxFv5 — Nirahua Hindustani (@nirahua1) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, "This is a victory of the people of Rampur," Lodhi too said, adding that he would now work as their "chowkidar". Lodhi defeated SP candidate Mohd Asim Raja, considered close to party leader Mohd Azam Khan, who had won from the constituency in 2019.

"Lodhi has won by over 42,000 votes," Rampur District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters after giving the winning certificate to Lodhi.

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh began at 8 am Sunday amid tight security. The two constituencies voted on 23 June, with Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party (SP)chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively.

Both leaders had quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Over 35 lakh people were eligible to vote in the bypolls to decide the fate of 19 candidates.

