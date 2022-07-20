Prasada on Wednesday said that an investigation will be launched into transfer controversy in the PWD department and the government will take concrete steps.

New Delhi: Reacting for the first time to the transfer controversy in his PWD department, UP Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday said that an investigation will be initiated into the matter and the government will take concrete steps keeping with its zero-tolerance policy against irregularities.

"Everyone knows the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under their leadership, if there are irregularities in any department, the government will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe and action will be taken wherever there's a disorder," said Prasada.

As far as transfers are concerned, action will be taken in line with the zero-tolerance policy of the state government, he added. When asked if he was upset at the turn of events and was planning to meet the BJP top brass, he said, "There is no question of being upset. I am working under CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders is concerned, we can meet them whenever we get time. But I've no thoughts of meeting them as of now."

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had ordered the suspension of five PWD officials, soon after the removal of department minister Jitin Prasada's OSD following allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.

Those suspended included Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department, according to a statement.

The other officials are Engineer-in-chief (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena, Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav, Administrative Officer Pankaj Dixit and Principal Assistant Sanjay Kumar Chaurasia.

A disciplinary inquiry has been instituted against them, the statement said.

The action came soon after a controversy erupted over the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities, which had led to the removal of Jitin Prasada's OSD Anil Kumar Pandey on 18 July.

Adityanath had constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh after serious irregularities in transfers came to the fore in the Public Works Department.

The committee had submitted its report on 16 July and based on its findings, the chief minister ordered the suspension of the officers with immediate effect.

A senior official said the minister's OSD was relieved of his duties following complaints against him. Pandey is being sent back to the central government and a probe has been recommended against him, the official added.

According to department officials, more than 150 transfers were made in the department and they seem to be "arbitrary". Some engineers have been given two postings while in some cases more than one official has been posted on one post.

