According to sources, a few more MLAs may follow the powerful OBC leader and resign BJP to join the Samajwadi Party before the Assembly elections next month

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh received a jolt after state labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post and joined Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

In his resignation letter, Maurya listed “negligent attitude towards Dalits, backward, farmers, unemployed youth, small and medium businessmen” as reasons behind his decision.

Maurya had joined BJP in 2016 after quitting Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. He represented the Padrauna constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

"Despite a divergent ideology, I worked with dedication in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet. But because of the grave oppression of Dalits, OBCs, farmers, unemployed and small businessmen, I am resigning," Swami Prasad Maurya wrote in his resignation letter.

"I discharged my responsibilities as the minister for labour, employment, coordination in the council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, despite adverse ('vipreet') circumstances and ideology," the letter continued. His daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP and represents Badaun in Lok Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Roshan Lal Verma, who had come to Raj Bhawan to submit Maurya's letter of resignation, has decided to quit BJP as well. Two other BJP MLAs of Uttar Pradesh, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar and Brajesh Prajapati, have also submitted their resignations.

Akhilesh Yadav welcomed Maurya, a powerful OBC class leader, with open arms.

Akhilesh tweeted, "Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Swami Prasad Maurya ji and other leaders, workers in the party who fought for social justice and equality! There will be a revolution for social justice, there will be change."

Akhilesh further tweeted:

इस बार सभी शोषितों, वंचितों, उत्पीड़ितों, उपेक्षितों का ‘मेल’ होगा और भाजपा की बाँटने व अपमान करनेवाली राजनीति के ख़िलाफ़ सपा की सबको सम्मान देनेवाली राजनीति का इंक़लाब होगा। बाइस में सबके मेल मिलाप से सकारात्मक राजनीति का ‘मेला होबे’! भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक हार होगी!#भाजपा_ख़त्म — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 11, 2022

Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya appealed to Swami Prasad to sit down and discuss the issues and grievances that he has with the government.

"Swami Prasad Maurya ji has resigned for what reasons, I appeal to him to sit and talk. Generally decision taken on haste are not always correct" he said.

आदरणीय स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य जी ने किन कारणों से इस्तीफा दिया है मैं नहीं जानता हूँ उनसे अपील है कि बैठकर बात करें जल्दबाजी में लिये हुये फैसले अक्सर गलत साबित होते हैं — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 11, 2022

Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a key BJP meeting as the party shortlisted its probable candidates for the initial phases of the state Assembly polls before its Central Election Committee meeting to finalise the names.

Official sources said the party's campaign, especially in view of the Election Commission's decision to ban rallies and roadshows due to surging COVID cases till 15 January, also came up for discussion besides various other aspects of its strategy.

With the filing of nomination for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls set to begin from 14 January, the party's CEC is likely to meet later this week to finalise the names of candidates, the sources said.

Polls will be held in 58 seats in the first phase on 10 February and in 55 in the second phase on 14 February, and the BJP is likely to announce the names of most of its candidates for these constituencies soon.

With inputs from PTI

