UP Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: Voter turnout at 39.07% till 1 pm; Bareilly disappoints at 31%

UP Election 2022 Voting Updates: While Behat recorded a voter turnout of 47.32%, the Bhojipura LAC saw 47.21% polling during the same time frame

Auto refresh feeds

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

"Every person who is a threat to public safety should fear the law. Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots and curfew took place in the last 5 years," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Opposition’s ‘thoko raaj’ allegation, to ANI.

"I am confident that after the first phase of Assembly elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"It's a reaction to action. I said 80 per cent people are with BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I didn't say it in the context of religion or caste. 80 per cent includes those who are happy with government's agenda of security and development," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"20 per cent includes people with negative mentality who always oppose, and support mafias and criminals. After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent people," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi casts his vote at a polling booth in Rampur for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

"Under PM's leadership and with public blessings, double-engine government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP and Congress camps after first phase of polls. BJP is achieving target of 300-mark," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"All barriers on interstate borders and booths have been 100 per cent covered by Central Armed Police Forces. Civil police are available at all polling centres. I assure that no incident against law and order will be done," Saharanpur DIG Preetinder Singh tells ANI.

"The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"I can say confidently that BJP is going to return to power in Uttar Pradesh with 300 plus seats," says Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada.

The LAC of Amroha recorded 10.83 per cent polling till 9 am while Sambhal was at 10.76 per cent. Bijnor followed at 10.01 per cent while Bareilly saw the lowest voting at 8.31 per cent till 9 am.

"People should follow law, there shouldn't be an atmosphere of fear like created by BJP now. Development done by BJP can be seen only on social media, not on the ground. The people of UP will show BJP their place on 10 March," Samajwadi Party candidate Haji R Ahmed from Badaun LAC tells ANI.

Among the candidates with serious criminal cases include, 25 out of 52 candidates in SP, 16 out of 54 candidates from Congress, 15 out of 55 candidates from BSP, 11 out of 53 candidates from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates from RLD and 6 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP.

Among the major parties, 35 out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 23 out of 54 candidates analysed from Congress, 20 out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 7 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to an analysis released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which has analysed affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates, nearly 147 have criminal cases.

Nearly 25 per cent candidates contesting the second phase of UP elections have a criminal background.

Barhapur LAC leads the flock with 32.30 per cent polling till 11 am in the second of phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Behat LAC is at 29.06 per cent and Dadraul LAC is at 29 per cent respectively as per records till 11 am. Gangoh recorded 28.30 per cent while Kanth LAC saw 28.14 per cent voting till 11 am. Thakurdwara recorded 28.64 per cent voting during the same period.

"Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, and family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, and youths are on the agenda. BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, & welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty," said Yogi.

"Uttar Pradesh will celebrate colourful Holi on the 10 March when BJP will win with majority. Opposition in every election chose new friend to fight election and after election they dump their fiend. Those who select new friend every time and dump them after election results can they be trusted and are they trustworthy? After losing election they put blame on the friend," Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

"Before 2017, the dynasts were ruling. Uttar Pradesh reported ration scam, poor were deprived of the food grain through forged ration cards," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

While Behat recorded a voter turnout of 47.32%, the Bhojipura LAC saw 47.21% polling during the same time frame.

Among the candidates with serious criminal cases include, 25 out of 52 candidates in SP, 16 out of 54 candidates from Congress, 15 out of 55 candidates from BSP, 11 out of 53 candidates from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates from RLD and 6 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP.

Among the major parties, 35 out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 23 out of 54 candidates analysed from Congress, 20 out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 7 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

According to an analysis released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which has analysed affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates, nearly 147 have criminal cases.

Nearly 25 per cent candidates contesting the second phase of UP elections have a criminal background.

Barhapur LAC leads the flock with 32.30 per cent polling till 11 am in the second of phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Behat LAC is at 29.06 per cent and Dadraul LAC is at 29 per cent respectively as per records till 11 am. Gangoh recorded 28.30 per cent while Kanth LAC saw 28.14 per cent voting till 11 am. Thakurdwara recorded 28.64 per cent voting during the same period.

SP candidate from Nawabganj, Bareilly, Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, casts his vote for the 2nd phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 "I'm winning from Nawabganj; we'll win over 400 seats. Last time, BJP was out for 17yrs from UP, now they won't come to power for 50 years more," he said pic.twitter.com/jdB89bumHD

He (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) has said it rightly so, he just made a mistake. 80% people are with us (Samajwadi Party) & 20% with them (BJP): SP leader Imran Masood, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/UAuNKyzRGQ

"Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, and family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, and youths are on the agenda. BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, & welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty," said Yogi.

"Uttar Pradesh will celebrate colourful Holi on the 10 March when BJP will win with majority. Opposition in every election chose new friend to fight election and after election they dump their fiend. Those who select new friend every time and dump them after election results can they be trusted and are they trustworthy? After losing election they put blame on the friend," Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

"Before 2017, the dynasts were ruling. Uttar Pradesh reported ration scam, poor were deprived of the food grain through forged ration cards," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now: PM Modi addressing an election rally in Kanpur Dehat pic.twitter.com/Lr4mqb4Tym

While Behat recorded a voter turnout of 47.32%, the Bhojipura LAC saw 47.21% polling during the same time frame.

Parivaarwadi' parties can't do good for the State and the country. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi & now Rahul Gandhi...can Congress work for the welfare of public of UP?: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during a public rally in Mauranipur, Jhansi pic.twitter.com/rVYtbTjthR

UP Election 2022 Voting LIVE Updates | While Behat recorded a voter turnout of 47.32%, the Bhojipura LAC saw 47.21% polling during the same time frame

"The Muslim girls feel safe under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh. Many more number of Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges in the state now," Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

"Before 2017, the dynasts were ruling. Uttar Pradesh reported ration scam, poor were deprived of the food grain through forged ration cards," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

"Uttar Pradesh will celebrate colourful Holi on the 10 March when BJP will win with majority. Opposition in every election chose new friend to fight election and after election they dump their fiend. Those who select new friend every time and dump them after election results can they be trusted and are they trustworthy? After losing election they put blame on the friend," Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Kanpur Dehat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the agenda of politics in India," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"Earlier, the politics revolved around caste, religion, and family. Today, development, good governance, Garib Kalyan, villages, women, farmers, and youths are on the agenda. BJP has released its 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' which talks about nationalism, all-around development, & welfare of the poor. It will be implemented with full honesty," said Yogi.

Barhapur LAC leads the flock with 32.30 per cent polling till 11 am in the second of phase of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022. Behat LAC is at 29.06 per cent and Dadraul LAC is at 29 per cent respectively as per records till 11 am. Gangoh recorded 28.30 per cent while Kanth LAC saw 28.14 per cent voting till 11 am. Thakurdwara recorded 28.64 per cent voting during the same period.

Nearly 25 per cent candidates contesting the second phase of UP elections have a criminal background.

According to an analysis released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which has analysed affidavits of 584 out of 586 candidates, nearly 147 have criminal cases.

Among the major parties, 35 out of 52 candidates analysed from SP, 23 out of 54 candidates analysed from Congress, 20 out of 55 candidates analysed from BSP, 18 out of 53 candidates analysed from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates analysed from RLD and 7 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the candidates with serious criminal cases include, 25 out of 52 candidates in SP, 16 out of 54 candidates from Congress, 15 out of 55 candidates from BSP, 11 out of 53 candidates from BJP, 1 out of 3 candidates from RLD and 6 out of 49 candidates analysed from AAP.

"People should follow law, there shouldn't be an atmosphere of fear like created by BJP now. Development done by BJP can be seen only on social media, not on the ground. The people of UP will show BJP their place on 10 March," Samajwadi Party candidate Haji R Ahmed from Badaun LAC tells ANI.

The LAC of Amroha recorded 10.83 per cent polling till 9 am while Sambhal was at 10.76 per cent. Bijnor followed at 10.01 per cent while Bareilly saw the lowest voting at 8.31 per cent till 9 am.

"The siblings (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to ruin the Congress. No one else is needed for that," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"Under PM's leadership and with public blessings, double-engine government will return to power in UP. This election has already moved towards 80 vs 20. Gloomy environment prevails in SP, BSP and Congress camps after first phase of polls. BJP is achieving target of 300-mark," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"Till now, a few people looted votes on the tunes of 'communal geet par secular sangeet'," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tells ANI.

"20 per cent includes people with negative mentality who always oppose, and support mafias and criminals. After first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is truly 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent people," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"It's a reaction to action. I said 80 per cent people are with BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do so this time too. I didn't say it the context of religion or caste. 80 per cent includes those who are happy with government's agenda of security and development," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"I am confident that after the first phase of Assembly elections, the scenario has become clear that BJP will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh with an overwhelming majority. There should not be an iota of doubt about it," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tells ANI.

"Every person who is a threat to public safety should fear the law. Before 2017, there were riots every 3-4 days, with curfew being in force for months. On the contrary, no riots and curfew took place in the last 5 years," Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Opposition’s ‘thoko raaj’ allegation, to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to those who are eligible to exercise their right to franchise today.

Fifty-five seats spread across nine districts will go to polls on Monday in the second phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh that will see senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan and state finance minister Suresh Khanna trying their luck at the hustings.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, the election office said. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Brahmdev Ram Tripathi said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair, transparent and COVID-safe polling.

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Past results

Of the 55 seats going to polls in the second phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance.

Star-studded second phase

The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to the SP after the polls.

Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.

Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.

Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Outgoing minister of state for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, minister of state for urban development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and minister of state for secondary education Gulab Devi from Chandausi are also in the poll fray.

The former mayor of Bareilly Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment after joining the Samajwadi Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party

The BJP has time and again emphasised the importance of having a double-engine government committed to the prosperity and economic upliftment of farmers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listed down the benefits extended by the BJP government to the people in the state including, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, old age/divyangjan/widow pension scheme, PM Awas Yojana and Har Ghar Pure Jal among others.

Samajwadi Party

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called the BJP a party of liars and claimed that they will be wiped out in the second phase. It has also hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party, accusing it of helping the BJP to retain power.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party

BSP supremo has attacked the BJP on its economic policies and claimed that poverty, unemployment and inflation have gone up in the country due to their wrong economic policies. She alleged that the current BJP-led government in the state is concentrated upon implementing the casteist, capitalist and narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Congress

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is leading the charge for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has been leading women and youth-focused campaign this year. She has time and again urged the electorate to vote for the Congress to help build a ‘new Uttar Pradesh’

Vote-bank politics

Dalits and Muslims hold the key in this phase of polling. The areas going to polls have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. Some of these districts include, Sambhal, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Rampur. Muslim voters will decide the winners on 25 seats whereas Dalit voters will decide the winners in least 20 Assembly seats.

The results will be declared on 10 March.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.