UP Assembly Elections 2022, 7th Phase Voting Live Updates: The ongoing seventh phase of the elections will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process, which had begun on 10 February after the announcement of elections in mid-January

Auto refresh feeds

Calling the operation a mere political stunt for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said, "Don't know which international recognition they are boasting about. They (BJP-led Centre) failed to evacuate Indians, named evacuation 'Operation Ganga' because of the polls in Varanasi. Had they rescued our people from Ukraine directly I would've appreciated it."

Speaking with ANI, Yadav questioned the claims of having evacuated the students from Ukraine, saying the Centre "failed to evacuate Indians".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over 'Operation Ganga', saying he would have applauded if stranded students were evacuated from war-hit Ukraine directly.

The Congress leader claimed that after the polling ends today, the prices of fuel will increase.

He further said that the important issues of the elections are unemployment and inflation.

After casting his vote in Varanasi, the Congress leader told ANI: "Not many people can be seen ... unlike earlier elections when long queues used to be seen outside the polling booths. They haven't made proper arrangements, and people are forced to stand in the open. People don't seem to be excited. Yet, we will get the majority."

He also said that Congress will gain a majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday charged that the low voter turnout in the last leg of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was due to the lack of proper arrangements by the local administration.

Calling the operation a mere political stunt for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav said, "Don't know which international recognition they are boasting about. They (BJP-led Centre) failed to evacuate Indians, named evacuation 'Operation Ganga' because of the polls in Varanasi. Had they rescued our people from Ukraine directly I would've appreciated it."

Speaking with ANI, Yadav questioned the claims of having evacuated the students from Ukraine, saying the Centre "failed to evacuate Indians".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre over 'Operation Ganga', saying he would have applauded if stranded students were evacuated from war-hit Ukraine directly.

UP Election 2022 Voting LATEST Updates: Low voter turnout in Varanasi due to improper arrangements, alleges Congress' Ajay Rai. He also claimed that after the polling ends today, the prices of fuel will increase and that the important issues of the elections were unemployment and inflation.



35.51% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in seventh phase

According to the Voter Turnout App, 21.55 per cent voter turnout was recorded by 11 am; Mau had a turnout of 24.69 per cent and Sonbhadra had a turnout of 19.45 per cent.

Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra appeals to people to come out and vote in large numbers.

NDA candidates will win all five seats within Mirzapur constituency, says Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel.

BJP will be reduced to 100-150 seats, says BSP MP Afzal Ansari. I have voted keeping in mind the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption, law & order situation in the state, says Ansari

8.58% voter turnout recorded by 9 am. Mau had a turnout of 9.97% and Bhadohi had a turnout of 7.41%

Voters are being 'provoked', alleges Samajwadi Party. The SP asked the Election Commission and the district administration to take immediate action on allegations that some people were instigating voters in Mohammadabad

Akhilesh Yadav urges people to vote for a 'new beginning'. The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy, added the Samajwadi Party chief.

Your vote will save UP from rioters, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. All respected voters must vote for the victory of nationalism, development and good governance, he added

Final phase of Assembly polls begins.

613 candidates in fray for 54 seats. The polling will decide the electoral fate of some ministers in Yogi Adityanath government. They include Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South) and Rama Shankar Singh Patel (Madihan).

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections covering 54 seats including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will be held on Monday.

The fate of 613 candidates will be decided.

This will mark the end of the almost month-long voting process in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh that had begun on 10 February after the announcement of elections in mid-January.

Polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts. Of the 54 seats in this phase, 11 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two for the Scheduled Tribes. There are 2.06 crore eligible voters.

A maximum of 25 candidates are vying for the Jaunpur seat while a minimum of six candidates each are contesting for two seats including Pindra and Shivpur in the Varanasi district.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on 10 March.

Last ditch effort

The campaigning for the final phase ended on Saturday with the BJP and its rival parties attacking each other on a range of issues from handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, law and order, economic and security situation to farmers' stir.

For the Samajwadi Party, its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav made a rare appearance in Jaunpur to drum up support for Lucky Yadav, son of his long-time associate late Parasnath Yadav in the fray from Malhani seat. Mulayam Singh had earlier campaigned for his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Modi led the BJP's poll blitzkrieg in Varanasi and its adjoining districts. Besides addressing election rallies, he also held a roadshow for three assembly constituencies of Cantt, Varanasi North and Varanasi South.

This phase also saw Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee descending on the pilgrim city to hold a joint rally with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and his RLD ally Jayant Chaudhary.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had been camping in Varanasi for about four days and she along with her brother Rahul Gandhi addressed election meetings, whereas BSP supremo Mayawati also campaigned in the district and neighbouring areas.

Candidates to watch

The polling will decide the electoral fate of some ministers in Yogi Adityanath government. They include Anil Rajbhar (Shivpur), Ravindra Jaiswal (Varanasi North), Neelkanth Tiwari (Varanasi South) and Rama Shankar Singh Patel (Madihan).

Arvind Rajbhar of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party is up against Transport Minister Anil Rajbhar in the Shivpur seat.

Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who had joined Samajwadi Party after leaving BJP, is in the fray from Ghosi seat of Mau district.

Alka Rai, the sitting MLA wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, is in the fray from Mohammadabad seat of Ghazipur district.

Former BJP MP Krishna Pratap Singh is contesting on the Malhni seat of Jaunpur. Lucky Yadav is Samajwadi Party candidate from the seat.

On Mau Sadar seat, don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari is contesting on SP ticket. In Shahganj in Jaunpur district, the Samajwadi Party has fielded sitting MLA Shailendra Yadav Lalai.

Caste calculus

This year the SP has tied up with a whole bouquet of parties in an attempt to woo voters beyond their core support base — the Muslims and the Yadavs. It has forged an alliance the SBSP, Mahan Dal led by Keshav Dev Maurya, Janwadi Party (Socialist) led by Sanjay Singh Chauhan, Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Apna Dal-Kamerawadi led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel’s mother Krishna Patel, apart from the RLD in western UP.

The Rajbhars comprise around three to four per cent of UP’s population, concentrated in the Purvanchal region. The SP, which has been talking about the SBSP drawing other OBC sub-castes as well, has given the party as many as 17 seats, most of them in eastern UP.

Meanwhile, apart from the Brahmins, the BJP is hoping to get Patel votes, through ally Apna Dal (S), Maurya votes after deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya pitched in, and the Dalit votes because of the free ration during the pandemic.

Past results

During the 2017 Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 29 seats along with its allies Apna Dal (4) and SBSP (3). The BSP got six seats and the Samajwadi Party 11 seats of these 54 Assembly seats in this phase.

With input from agencies

Click here to know more about Assembly Elections 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.