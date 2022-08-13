UP: CM Yogi Adityanath’s face cut out of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ posters in Firozabad

District Magistrate said the Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation. CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the miscreants

Firozabad: Following the discovery of vandalised images of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on several "Har Ghar Tiranga" hoardings, the police in this city on Saturday opened two cases against unidentified individuals, according to officials.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said that the Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

DM said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.

Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

According to BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar, hoardings at six places have been disfigured.

Earlier, today, CM Adityanath flagged off a Tricolour yatra along with school children at his residence in Lucknow, under "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative ahead of 75th independence day.

