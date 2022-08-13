UP: CM Yogi Adityanath’s face cut out of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ posters in Firozabad
District Magistrate said the Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation. CCTV cameras are being scanned to identify the miscreants
Firozabad: Following the discovery of vandalised images of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on several "Har Ghar Tiranga" hoardings, the police in this city on Saturday opened two cases against unidentified individuals, according to officials.
District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said that the Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.
DM said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.
Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.
Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.
According to BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar, hoardings at six places have been disfigured.
Earlier, today, CM Adityanath flagged off a Tricolour yatra along with school children at his residence in Lucknow, under "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative ahead of 75th independence day.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Har Ghar Tiranga Effect: Arvind Kejriwal appeals people to sing national anthem, hold Tricolour on 14 August
The Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to distribute 25 lakh flags across the city. Government school students will also be given flags so that they could take them home, he said.
Meet the man who sold his house to weave India’s first ‘Tiranga’ on a single fabric without stitches for Rs 6.5 lakh
When he lost some 80 sarees each worth Rs 15,000 working in a retail shop, Satyanarayan was faced with a choice: he could either keep repaying or work on his flag. He sold his house to make his flag and cover the damages
Har Ghar Tiranga: Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti play politics over tricolour; BJP slams move as ‘anti-India’
As part of the campaign being organised to mark 75 years of Indian independence, prime minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders made the 'tiranga' their profile picture on social media platforms