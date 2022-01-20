UP Assembly elections: Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law, former Congress leader, join BJP
Priyanka Maurya, was the face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of the assembly elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.
Earlier on 19 January, 2022, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh.
Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February, 2022. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10 February, 14 February, 20 February, 23 February, 27 February and 3 March and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March, 2022.
