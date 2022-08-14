Union Minister Subhas Sarkar accuses Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt of not allowing him to hoist national flag

The Trinamool Congress termed the allegation ridiculous. Party's MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy claimed that Sarkar created the controversy to show the West Bengal government in poor light, arrangements were made to hoist the tricolour

Kolkata: Union Minister Subhas Sarkar was scheduled to hoist the national flag at a correctional home in Paschim Medinipur district, but he alleged that he was "not allowed" by the West Bengal government.

Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, claimed that officials of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government were intimated about his visit to the Midnapore Central Correctional Home but there were no arrangements made to hoist the tricolour.

"When I stepped into the premises, I found no arrangements were made to hoist the national flag. It shows the West Bengal government's apathy and indifference towards the sacrifice of our heroes," Sarkar told reporters outside the jail compound.

Sarkar said he would not blame the correctional home authorities as they followed the directives of the state government and there was apparently no communication about the 13 August programme.

"Despite all official communication, including my telephonic talk with the chief secretary, I was not given permission to celebrate the event and pay my tributes to the martyrs of West Bengal at the Midnapore Central Jail," the Union Minister posted on Facebook.

The minister's visit to the correctional home was part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to mark the 75 years of Independence.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress said the allegation was ridiculous.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy claimed that Sarkar created the controversy to show the West Bengal government in poor light as everywhere in the state, arrangements were made to hoist the tricolour.

"We should not learn about patriotism or how to show respect to the country's freedom fighters from the BJP," he added.

