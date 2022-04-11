Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve terms Opposition hypocritical for calling BJP 'communal'

Raosaheb Patil Danve said the Opposition put the allegation of the BJP being communal whenever it moves on its agenda of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas

Jalna: Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve lashed out at the Opposition for calling the BJP "communal" and said that the same parties forge an alliance with the BJP to come to power, but call them communal as soon as they lose power.

"Look at the people who call us communal, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee, and Farooq Abdullah. If we are communal, how was his son a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government? How was Mamata a part of our government earlier?" Danve said.

He further said, "Why did Mayawati become a chief minister with our support? Which party of the country has not come to power with the BJP? They come with us to gain power but call us communal as they lose power. We are a nationalist party. Sharad Pawar also came to power with our support."

The minister said that the Opposition put the allegation of the BJP being communal whenever the party moves on its agenda of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. "Our agenda is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. Whenever we move on our path, they put the same allegation against us that we are communal," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharad Pawar had called for the parties opposing the "communal forces" in the country to come together. "Centre is not cooperating with the state governments. The way there are differences, all the parties need to come together. There is a need to put a hold on the communal situation being created," Pawar said.

