Union minister Giriraj Singh calls Rahul Gandhi's Kailash yatra pictures 'photoshopped', says shadow of cane missing

Union minister of state Giriraj Singh on Friday claimed that the pictures from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar yatra were photoshopped. He stated that the shadow of the wooden cane being held by Rahul in the pictures cannot be seen.

Tweeting a picture of Rahul in which he can be seen along with a fellow pilgrim, the BJP leader said, "This is photoshopped. Where is the shadow of the wooden cane?"

Earlier, many netizens had questioned if the Gandhi scion was actually on the trip. There were also claims that the Congress president was sharing pictures from the location by using images from Google. National in-charge of BJP's social media team Priti Gandhi had also tweeted asking if Rahul was on the yatra. "Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or someplace else," she had tweeted.

The party then released pictures of him with other tourists on the pilgrimage. Videos of Rahul speaking to fellow pilgrims were also published by ANI, in which he was seen surrounded by a group of pilgrims, conversing and posing with them for photos. Rahul also tweeted a video of the landscape along with the caption 'Shiva is the universe'. Congress' official twitter handle shared Rahul's Fitbit statistics, and said that the party chief is "leaving the haters behind."

After the visuals of the Congress chief with other pilgrims were shared, several Twitter users defended Rahul, stating that the lies of the BJP have been exposed.

On Wednesday Rahul had paid glowing tributes to Kailash Mansarovar, saying there was no hatred at the holy place. Rahul had tweeted, "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He attached pictures of the Mansarovar lake and Kailash mountain.