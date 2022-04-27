After Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, growing calls in BJP-ruled states for Uniform Civil Code: What does this mean for India?

The Uniform Civil Code means a common law for all its citizens in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, irrespective of religion. It’s something the BJP wants to focus on ahead of the 2024 general elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party {BJP} is readying for the 2024 general elections and there’s been enough and more indication that the Uniform Civil Code {UCC} will be a key poll plank. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are already going ahead with their plan to formulate a common policy and there’s a growing call in other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh for a UCC.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly told party functionaries at the BJP office in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, “It is time to focus on uniform civil code”.

There’s an ongoing exercise to ascertain the electoral feasibility of the UCC implementation in 12 BJP-ruled states. The party is aware that it would face opposition from its allies in Bihar, Puducherry, Sikkim, and three other states, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

Understanding the Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code means one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities in personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.

As of now, Hindus have their own laws on marriage, while Muslims are governed by their personal laws. Similarly, Catholics and Parsis are governed by their own laws.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution — one of the Directive Principles of State Policy — which lays down that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Simply put, this means that the vision of the Uniform Civil Code is enshrined in the Constitution as a goal towards which the nation should strive, but it isn’t a fundamental right or a Constitutional guarantee.

Dr BR Ambedkar, while formulating the Constitution, had said that a UCC was desirable but for the moment it should remain voluntary.

Origins of UCC and demand for it in India

The first call for the UCC goes back to colonial India when the British government submitted a report stressing the need for uniformity in Indian laws in 1835.

In 1985, the demand for the UCC came to the fore in the judgment pronounced in the Shah Bano Case. Shah Bano had moved Supreme Court seeking maintenance after her husband divorced her following 40 years of marriage by giving triple talaq and denied her regular maintenance.

The top court had noted then: “It is a matter of regret that Article 44 has remained a dead letter... Common civil code will help the cause of national integration by removing disparate loyalties to laws, which have conflicting ideologies.

No community is likely to bell the cat by making gratuitous concessions on this issue. It is for the State, which is charged with the duty of securing a uniform civil code and it has legislative competence to do so.”

The BJP has been a strong advocate of the Uniform Civil Code. In fact, in 2019 it was part of the party’s election manifesto and in 2024 its going to be a prominent election plank.

We reiterate our stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 Download Bharatiya Janata Party Sankalp Patra, Lok Sabha 2019 at https://t.co/WNrZOKc9BW pic.twitter.com/9zOC1DJCZ0 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019



The UCC and the equality debate

Experts note that the UCC would provide equal status to all citizens irrespective of the community they belong to. They opine that it could lead to consistency and gender equality when it comes to personal laws, and usher in some much-needed reforms.

However, some note that while it could go a long way in enforcing equality, it could also be in contravention of Article 25 {Right to Freedom of Religion}.

Practising personal laws is one way a citizen of India exercises their right to religion. Some constitutional and society experts believe that with a UCC, this right could be eroded and minority communities could feel threatened as the culture in India would be homogenised.

Uttarakhand and Goa, the similarities and differences

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand would be the first state to implement the UCC. However, it is important to note that Goa has been following the Portuguese Civil Code, 1867 which is also called Uniform Civil Code.

The Goa Civil Code is not strictly a Uniform Civil Code as it has specific provisions for certain communities.

For example, Hindu men have the right to bigamy under specific circumstances mentioned in Codes of Usages and Customs of Gentile Hindus of Goa {if the wife fails to deliver a child by the age of 25, or if she fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30}. For other communities, the law prohibits bigamy.

But, it does set a precedence for what the implementation of a UCC would look like. As former Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde had said in March 2021, “Goa has what Constitutional framers envisaged for India - a Uniform Civil Code. And I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that Code. It applies in marriage and succession, governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliation.”



Plans of other states



The Uttar Pradesh government is working toward bringing the promised UCC into force even if it receives no support from the Opposition.

“Laws should be the same for all… Our government is going to implement the Uniform Civil Code. There’s a serious discussion on this in all BJP-governed states,” UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday.

The leadership in Himachal, which will hold Assembly elections later this year, is on the same page. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that his government has started examining the possibility of implementing the UCC in the state and would take appropriate steps “soon.”

In Madhya Pradesh, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging him to constitute a committee to look into different aspects of the implementation of a common civil code.

When asked if the Centre had given a signal to introduce UCC in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that if any decision is to be taken, it has to be discussed in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray batted for the common law. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement the Uniform Civil Code in this country,” Thackeray said, adding that a law should be brought in to curb population growth.

Opposition to the UCC

Senior Bihar BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi recently hailed Amit Shah’s announcement on the UCC. It was soon backed by BJP MLAs.

However, Janata Dal {United} leaders questioned the “need of it in the state where people have been living peacefully”, reports The Hindu. Upendra Kushwaha, parliamentary board chairman of JD{U} said, “Everything is going well under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Why will the Uniform Civil Code be implemented here as the people of Bihar are living peacefully… I don’t think there is any need for it.”

The issue is likely to further strain ties between the ruling allies in Bihar.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and leader of opposition in Bihar Legislative assembly said that his party was not in favour of the UCC. “If such a law is brought in, we will oppose it in Parliament," news agency ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Patna, Bihar | If such a law is brought in, we will oppose it in Parliament: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Uniform Civil Code pic.twitter.com/8gYviJ3CaR — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has once again taken strong objections to the UCC, stating that it is unconstitutional, anti-minority, and unacceptable to Muslims.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board terms Uniform Civil Code an unconstitutional & anti-minorities step; calls it an attempt by Uttarakhand, UP and Central Govts to divert attention from inflation, economy & rising unemployment. AIMPLB also appeals to the Govt to not undertake it pic.twitter.com/HlIBsCaUbw — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

In a statement, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, general secretary, AIMPLB, said the Constitution has allowed every citizen of the country to live according to his religion and stressed that the “anti-constitutional move is not acceptable to Muslims at all”.

With inputs from agencies

