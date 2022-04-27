Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, RPI supports it: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale said whatever decision Centre takes on Uniform Civil Code, his party will support it

New Delhi: Backing the Uniform Civil Code, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said that his party Republican Party of India will support it when it is tabled in the Parliament.

"I think there is a demand that there should be a Uniform Civil Code and there should be a common law for all. I think Parliament has the right to decide what law should be made. In this process, some people will also oppose this law and some people will support it because everyone does not have an understanding of the law," Athawale said.

On being asked whether his party will support the draft of the code when it is tabled in the Parliament, he said, "Whatever decision the government takes, we will support it because I am in the government and it is our responsibility to give consent in whatever decision the government takes and that's why our party will support the Uniform Civil Code Act."

Meanwhile, terming the Uniform Civil Code 'an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move', the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Central governments to divert attention from inflation, economy and rising unemployment.

AIMPLB appealed to the Centre to not undertake the Uniform Civil Code.

Athawale's remarks came amid the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code by some BJP-ruled states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

