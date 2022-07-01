Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena moves Supreme Court again, seeks suspension of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu approached the Supreme court seeking suspension from House of dissident Sena MLAs till a final decision is taken on their disqualification

Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena moves the Supreme Court once again on Friday (1 July) seeking suspension of the 16 rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde against whom disqualification petition were filed.

Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu approached the apex court seeking suspension from House of dissident Sena MLAs till a final decision is taken on their disqualification.

The plea filed by Shiv Sena stated, "To ensure that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is not rendered toothless and the defectors enjoying the fruits of the defection while the hands of the Deputy Speaker are tied."

Sunil Prabhu has also sought an order restraining Eknath Shinde and the lawmakers of his faction from entering the Maharashtra Assembly.

Shiv Sena said that it will move the Supreme Court over the "brazen act" of giving the chief ministerial post to Eknath Shinde "for defecting from the party".

"The fact that Eknath Shinde became the CM and Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy CM clearly shows that Shinde along with his coterie of delinquent MLAs had all along been hand in gloves with the BJP to bring down the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government," the party said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter to the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of plea. The top court said that it will hear the fresh plea of Shiv Sena on 11 July , along with other petitions, filed by them.

On Thursday, Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as the deputy CM. A day before (on 29 June), Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post of Maharashtra CM after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test in Assembly.

The floor test was to be conducted on 30 June, where Uddhav Thackeray was to prove his majority in the House.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.