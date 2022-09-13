Uddhav Thackeray supporters sprinkle 'gau mautra' on streets after Eknath Shinde's convoy passed in Aurangabad

Addressing an event in Aurangabad on Monday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said the incumbent government in the state will respond to criticism of the Uddhav Thackeray faction through development work

Mumbai: Shiv Sena factional feud has been turning murky with every passing day. In the latest, supporters of Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday sprinkled ‘gau mutra’ (cow urine) in Aurangabad at the rally venue of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and on streets from where his convoy passed.

They were heard raising slogan, “50 khokhe, ekdom ok”, as they targetted lawmakers of Shinde faction who have been accused by the supporters of Thackeray of joining the rebel faction earlier this year after they were allegedly offered Rs 50 crore.

Addressing an event in Aurangabad, CM Shinde Monday said that the number of people present at his rally was a “clear sign of which is the true Shiv Sena – the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray”.

Shinde challenged the Thackeray camp to come forward and clarify as to who backstabbed Balasaheb Thackeray and in whose regime the grave of Yakub Memon was decorated. “It is better to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, instead of enemies of the country like Dawood Ibrahim,” he added.

Shinde further said the incumbent government in Maharashtra will respond to criticism of the Thackeray faction through development work.

“They (Thackeray faction) refer to me as contractual Chief Minister. Yes I am, but the contract is for developing the state, addressing concerns of farmers, to ensure justice to mothers and sisters, to commoners,” Shinde said.

He also refuted the claims that BJP is targetting Shiv Sena by using the Shinde camp and instead blamed the Thackeray camp for the fall in the number of Marathi people in Mumbai.

The war of words and blame game continue between the two factions of Shiv Sena since June this year after Shinde, who served as the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde along with 39 other Sena MLAs camped at a hotel in Guwahati and later in Goa, reducing the Aghadi government to a minority.

In 30 June, Shinde took oath as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn is as the deputy chief minister.

Recently, the two factions clashed during a Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai’s Dadar with both sides blaming each other of initiating the fight.

Both the camps are fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court for the control of Shiv Sena.

With inputs from agencies

