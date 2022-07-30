New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai, saying that the Governor crossed all the limits to insult 'Marathi Manoos' and Marathi pride.

I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on religion, he is crossing every limit: Former Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/0ZlAaCYFe6 pic.twitter.com/yzvAN04Nrn

Speaking at an event to name a chowk after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday, the Governor kicked up a controversy by saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, the state will have no money left and it will cease to be the financial capital of India.

He praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc.

Accusing the Governor of dividing the society, Uddhav said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on religion, he is crossing every limit."

Uddhav said that Koshyari enjoyed everything in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years.

"He enjoyed Maharashtrian cuisine, now the time has come that he should see Kolhapuri chappal," he added.

He demanded an apology from the Governor and said the government should decide whether to send him back home or to prison.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said when he was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and people were dying, the governor wanted the places or religious worship be reopened.

''Koshyari did not approve the 12 names from the governor's quota for the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He also made derogatory remarks against social reformer Savitribai Phule,'' Thackeray alleged.

Reacting to the development earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday condemned Governor Koshyari's speech and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to at least condemn the statements made by the Governor.

"The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power. CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Raut tweeted.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the party condemns the remarks made by Koshyari.

"He should apologise to the public. He should be removed from his position with immediate effect," he added.

With inputs from agencies