TRS rally: KCR says decision on early Telangana polls 'in coming days', urges state to not become slaves of Delhi parties

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appealed to the people of the state to not become slaves of Delhi-based parties, urging them to emulate Tamil Nadu for their self-respect.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief gave the call at a massive public meeting held on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in Ranga Reddy district's Kongara Kalan, amid talks of early polls in the state. Promising to take Telangana forward on the path of development, KCR, as he is popularly known, sought continued support of the people.

"You have to decide whether decisions related to Telangana should be made by us here, or whether we should become slaves of Delhi parties," he said, in an obvious reference to the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, KCR made no announcement about dissolving the Telangana Assembly to go for early polls, as had been expected. He said state ministers and party leaders have authorised him to make a decision on the matter that is in the best interest of Telangana. "In the coming days, you will hear that decision," KCR said.

The chief minister also hit out at Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, saying that people faced difficulties during his tenure due to high power tariffs.

Moreover, KCR announced the formation of a manifesto committee, headed by party general secretary K Keshava Rao. The panel will chalk out with what TRS plans to do if voted to power again in Telangana.

The Telangana cabinet met on Sunday amid speculations that the ruling TRS might go for early state elections, but it made no decision on it.

The cabinet meet KCR chaired decided on a number of welfare measures, including increasing the salary of women working under the ASHA programme, Finance Minister Etela Rajender and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said after the meeting.

On Friday, state minister and Rao's son KT Rama Rao had said discussions had been held in the party on advancing the Assembly polls, but no decision has been made yet.

In this backdrop, the cabinet meeting assumed significance, but the ministers indicated that the subject was not on their agenda on Sunday.

With inputs from agencies