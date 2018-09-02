TRS rally: After cabinet meet, Telangana deputy CM says no decision on Assembly dissolution, early polls yet

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet met in Hyderabad on Sunday amid speculation that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to dissolve the state Assembly and go for early polls. But the meeting ended without a decision on the matter.

After an hour-long meeting at the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister, state Finance Minister Etela Rajender, along with a few other ministers, briefed reporters.

The cabinet made some decisions on sops for various sections of people. A major decision is for the construction of a community building for the Backward Classes on 75 acres in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 70 crore.

Asked whether the issue of Assembly dissolution was also discussed, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari said they had briefed the media on the decisions made as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to make more decisions."

Earlier, leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had said that the cabinet will make some key decisions, and the same will be announced by the party chief later in the day at a public meeting titled 'Pragathi Nivedana Sabha', being held on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Rao has already dropped strong hints that he wants to go for early polls. He is likely to make a decision later this week.