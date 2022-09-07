Trouble in Tamil Nadu? Palaniswami says 10 DMK MLAs in touch with his AIADMK camp

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said many senior DMK leaders feel that they have been sidelined for the benefit of the party

New Delhi: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed that 10 DMK MLAs are in touch with his faction. The big claim by the AIADMK leader comes at a time when both Palanisawmi and O Panneerselvam stake claim to Jayalalithaa’s legacy.

“Though Tamil Nadu has many political parties, everyone has affection for AIADMK. 10 DMK MLAs are in touch with us to switch their side,” Palaniswami said.

The claim also comes at a time when Palaniswami has alleged O Panneerselvam is seen as someone very close to the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu. Also, Panneerselvam has been trying to stake claim to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legacy.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "Since the time DMK came to power and the subsequent alleviation of family members to the higher rank has not gone well with couple of seniors in the party. Therefore, statement of EPS cannot be taken lightly."

"Indeed there is undercurrent talk process with disgruntled seniors regarding the development and family dominance within the DMK. They are all waiting for the opportunity," Sathyan said.

He further said that many senior DMK leaders feel that they have been sidelined for the benefit of the party. Each and every actions of party leaders are being monitored by the family members, claimed Sathyan.

The Madras High Court in August ruled in favour of the ousted AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, who had contested the party’s general council meeting on 11 July.

The AIADMK’s general committee has been charged in numerous matters before the High Court and Supreme Court.

The Madras High Court ruled that "the AIADMK’s acting president is not permitted to convene the general body under any circumstance".

“The meeting held on July 11 was not called by a qualified person or with 15 days’ notice. There is no evidence to support the claim that the Coordinator and Co-Coordinator positions have lapsed as of 23 June. That argument is fictitious and it has been claimed that the measures were conducted in contravention of party regulations,” the judge noted.

According to the court, OPS has been denied his right in the party, based on which the judgment has been rendered. More than political, the issue is legal, say experts.

EPS is considered the strongest executive-level leader in the party. Despite not being as charismatic as MGR and Jayalalithaa, he was able to bring all administrators under his control. Consequently, he believed that he could seize control of the party through the general council. Additionally, it was also the most important place where he slipped.

