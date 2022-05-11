To understand PM Modi's political life, he has to be seen not from an isolated view but from holistic view: Amit Shah

The home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks about the result and this thinking has brought a big change in the country

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be seen from a holistic view and not from an isolated view to understand his political life.

Addressing the book launch of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery', the home minister said, "Narendra Modi has worked all along as considering society as a family. He is the first such leader in the politics of the country, whose family no one has even heard of. Such a leader will not be found even after searching through binoculars."

Shah said that Modi is the most popular leader of every region and section of society. He pointed out that Modi didn't even have experience of running panchayat when he was made chief minister of Gujarat and despite that, he won continuously and ran the state quite efficiently. "Those who are in front of me today have known Narendra Modi for the last 20 years. You have seen his successful 20 years. You have seen the difference in his leadership in India and Gujarat," said Shah.

He stated, "But as a student of Political Science, I would say that it is necessary to know the journey of 30 years before this. If you have to understand the journey of rising from the courtyard of poverty to becoming the prime minister of the country, from being a small worker to becoming the most popular leader in the world and the journey of becoming the PM of India, despite never being a member of the Panchayat you need to know about the first 30 years."

Shah also asserted that "to understand the political life of Modi ji, he has to be seen not from an isolated view but from a holistic view".

He further said that as a worker of the organization, he has seen PM Modi eating food in the house of the poorest of the poor in a small village. "While making a policy, whether it is a policy for the smallest person, the policy is for all-inclusive, and for the all-round development, where does it come from? The answer to this is the time of Prime Minister Modi ji in the work of the organization for the last 30 years," he said.

The home minister said that Modi thinks about the result and this thinking has brought a big change in the country. "They are sensitive, they think about the smallest person," he added.

He further said that the Modi-led BJP government does make policies which are good for the people of the country. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's government does not take such decisions which are liked by the people, but the Modi government takes such decisions which are good for the people. He doesn't do politics for votes. His speciality is immense love and immeasurable sensitivity for the downtrodden, tribal, poor and backward," added the Home Minister.

Shah said the primary education system implemented by PM Modi in Gujarat is a role model for the entire country. "I have worked with Modi for years. He thinks most about the nation. For this reason, the people of the country have faith that when we celebrate the centenary of independence, India will reach new heights," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today released the book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', in presence of the Home Minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', is an anthology about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

