TMC accuses Narendra Modi of horse-trading after PM says 40 party MLAs were in touch with him, lodges complaint with EC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of horse-trading for saying at a poll rally that 40 party MLAs are in touch with him and said it would complain to the Election Commission.

#Update The complaint against Modi for horse trading has been filed with ECI. Monday, 7pm. Watch this space https://t.co/B5Y3NnwNuV — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) April 29, 2019

"Expiry Babu PM, lets get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading," Brien tweeted, before announcing that the TMC had filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

Modi while addressing an election rally at Sreerampur in Hooghly district on Monday said that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once BJP wins the general elections.

Making the sensational claim in the middle of the general election, Modi also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

Modi also assailed her over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away)."

"Didi, even your MLAs will desert you when the results of this election are out. Your 40 MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the election. Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi told an election rally in Sreerampur, targeting the West Bengal chief minister.

"Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi said. Banerjee is one of Modi's and BJP's severest critics.

