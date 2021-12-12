Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Congress leaders were in Jaipur on Sunday to attend the Mehangai Hatao Rally against rising inflation

Jaipur: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched attacks on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at their rally in Jaipur. The Congress leaders were in Jaipur on Sunday to attend a national-level party rally against rising inflation. The programme was held at Vidyadhar Nagar stadium.

Attacking the Modi government at the Centre, Priyanka charged that the BJP government is selling what her party built in 70 years. She said when elections come, BJP leaders talk of China or other countries, casteism, communalism but not about the struggles of the people. "It is your responsibility to make the government accountable, it is your responsibility to ask why there is so much inflation", she said while addressing a national level rally against inflation here, PTI reported.

The general secretary of the All India Congress Committee alleged that the government is working for select industrialist friends instead of working for the good of the people and farmers of the country.

"There are two types of government. The goal of the first type of government is service, dedication and truthfulness to the public and there is a government whose target is lies, greed and loot...The target of the present central government is lies, greed and loo.”

Rahul also launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government and said that 'Hindutvavadis' only want power and they are in power since 2014 and urged people to throw them out of power and bring back Hindus who follow the path of truth, ANI reported.

Speaking at the Mehangai Hatao Rally here, the Wayanad MP said, "Hindutvavadis spend their entire life in search of power. They want nothing but power and can do anything for it. They follow the path of 'Sattagrah' (search of power), not 'Satyagrah' (search of truth). This country is of Hindus, not of Hindutvavadis."

"Who is Hindu? The one who embraces everybody, fears nobody, and respects every religion, while a Hindutvavadi bows down before his fear," Rahul said.

"In Indian politics today, there is a competition between two worlds — 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. The two words have different meanings. I am Hindu but not Hindutvavadi... Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu but Godse was Hindutavadi," he added.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was also present at the Jaipur rally.

Speaking at the event, the Congress general secretary alleged that the BJP-led Centre was selling everything created by Congress.

"When you elected them (BJP), you laid your trust in them that the country will progress. They used to say that Congress did not do anything in the past 70 years. But I want to ask them, what did you do in the last seven years? Show us one institution that you built for education, one AIIMS that you built for the healthcare system. The airport that you use to fly was also built by Congress. Today the government wants to sell everything that Congress made to its friends," she alleged.

Targeting the Uttar Pradesh government, Priyanka claimed that the Yogi Adityanath dispensation is spending crores of rupees on advertisements but has failed in getting farmers fertilisers.

Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held in 2023.

