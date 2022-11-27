'Terrorism is Congress' vote bank': PM Modi attacks grand-old party for shielding terrorists

Kheda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of shielding terrorists when it was in the power in the Centre. Raking up the Batla House encounter and URI surgical strikes during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, he said that Congress targeted him when he told them to target terrorism.

PM Modi said, “Gujarat for a long time had been a target of terrorism. The people of Gujarat were killed in explosions in Surat and Ahmedabad. Congress was at the centre then, we asked them to target terrorism but they targeted me instead. Terrorism was at its peak in the country.”

“During the Batla House encounter, Congress leaders cried in support of terrorists. Even terrorism is vote bank for Congress. It’s not just Congress now, several such parties have risen who believe in politics of shortcut and appeasement.”

Further calling upon the people to vote for the saffron party in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said, “Your one vote in 2014 has created a lot of difference in killing terrorism in the country. Let alone cities of the country, terrorists have to think a lot even before attacking our borders. But Congress questions our surgical strike.”

“The youth of the state, aged up to 25 years, have never seen what a curfew looks like. I have to save them from the bomb explosions, only BJP’s double-engine government can do this,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi is likely to address rallies in Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar’s Gordhanpur, and Bhavnagar’s Palitana on Monday.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The results will be declared on 8 December, which coincides with the result date of the Himachal Pradesh.

