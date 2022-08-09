Tej Pratap declared himself Lord Krishna of Bihar politics… what he said about Nitish Kumar is startling!

Tej Pratap had in April said that talks were underway with Nitish Kumar and that RJD will form the government. He also said that soon the decision will be announced to public

Patna: Amid ongoing reports of Nitish Kumar - Tejashwi Yadav coalition in Bihar, old video of RJD leader's sibling Tej Pratap Yadav surfaces online. In the video, that has gone viral Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son says that earlier he had put up a "no-entry" board for the former Bihar CM and JD(U) leader and now he has replaced it with "Entry Nitish Chacha ji" board.

He further claimed since he had put up the board, Nitish Kumar visited them and hence, government will be formed. "It's a secret," claimed Tej Pratap, adding, "I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly."

The video was shared by news agency ANI on 22 April this year.

Nitish Kumar had visited Rabri Devi's residence in April on invitation of Tejashwi Yadav attended Dawat-e-Iftar. The JD(U) leader attend the function hosted by RJD and Lalu Yadav's family for first time in four years after he aligned with the BJP to form the government in the state.

Back then, Tej Pratap told the media that he had spoken with Nitish and that Tejashwi Yadav will take over as Bihar’s Chief Minister soon.

"Nitish is pleased and that he would disclose the details of the entire strategy when the time is right," he had said.

#WATCH Patna: Earlier I had put up 'No Entry' board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), & now I have put up Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came... Since he came, govt will be formed...will form govt, it's a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly: Tej Pratap Yadav,RJD (22.4) pic.twitter.com/XDKSAkyMwA — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Tej Pratap also called himself Lord Krishna of politics in Bihar. He said, "There are too many ups and downs in politics. The power can shift anytime."

He had then said that RJD will form the government and soon the decision will be announced to public.

Nitish Kumar today resigned as NDA's Chief Minister to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of MPs and MLAs of his JD(U) where ally BJP was accused of backstabbing.

Shortly afterwards, Kumar drove to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, just across the street, where all leaders of the Grand Alliance, comprising RJD, Congress and the Left, had gathered. Kumar, who was accompanied by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, spent nearly half an hour at Rabri Devi's residence.

He returned along with Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was armed with a letter of support to Kumar.About 15 minutes later, Kumar met the Governor again to stake claim for forming a new government, this time accompanied by Yadav and senior colleagues in the JD(U) besides former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi whose four MLA-strong Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has expressed unconditional support to the new formation.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.