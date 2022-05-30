'Tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi': Congress selects RS candidates; Pawan Khera, Nagma express pain

Instead of fielding Pawan Khera, Congress party has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan

The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced its 10 Rajya Sabha election candidates only to come under criticism after it left out important leaders, including national spokesperson Pawan Khera, who was a contender from Rajasthan.

Upset with this decision, Khera tweeted in Hindi, "Shayad meri tapasya mein kuch kami reh gayi (Maybe there's something missing in my penance)."

‘शायद मेरी तपस्या में कुछ कमी रह गई’ — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 29, 2022

The tweet went viral in no time gathering support on social media from other Congress workers, However, the party spokesperson thereafter added a clarification as he tweeted, “Congress gave me my identity.”

‘मुझे पहचान कांग्रेस ने दी है’ मैं अपनी इस बात से सहमत भी हूँ और इस पर अडिग भी हूँ। https://t.co/zbc6LNwy5n — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 30, 2022

Khera also congratulated the RS candidates with a tweet, calling them 'worthy' of the candidature.

Spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam commented on Khera's tweet saying that suppressing such talent may become suicidal for the Congress. Krishnam himself was probably expecting a nomination at Rajya Sabha, which, as journalist Minakshi Shriyan tweeted, got cancelled as he said the 'truth' on Gyanvapi mosque row. However, later, Acharya Pramod Krishnam clarified that he was not running the race of RS elections.

Instead of Pawan Khera, INC fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan. "The Congress party should tell what is the reason for not making any Congress leader/worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections?" Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha tweeted.

Resonating Khera's words, Nagma tweeted, "Sonia Ji our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 when I joined Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then it’s been 18Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maha I ask am I less deserving."

BJP's Amit Malviya also criticised Congress's choice of candidates. He tweeted, "Congress couldn’t find a single capable person from Rajasthan to represent it in Rajya Sabha? Has Ashok Gehlot pawned Rajasthan’s interest to the Gandhis so that he can continue to remain the Chief Minister? This is an insult to the people of Rajasthan."

(With inputs from agencies)

