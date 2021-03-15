Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Vanur profile: AIADMK's M Chakrapani won constituency in 2016
Vanur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Vanur constituency had a total of 2,21,269 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Vanur in the previous Assembly election was 78.83 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M Chakrapani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Vanur seat. He won 64,167 votes, as against 53,944 votes won by his main rival R Mydili of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
In the 2011 election, I Janagiraman of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Vanur seat by defeating S Pushparaj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Election date and timing
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.
The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.
