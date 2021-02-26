Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates Announcement: Single-phased poll to be held on 6 April, counting on 2 May

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 188 seats, of which, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu on Friday (26 February). The single-phased election will be held on 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, said the poll panel.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 188 seats, of which, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Past election results

When was the result of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May

Who won the election: The AIADMK under late J Jayalalithaa won the elections

Who is the incumbent chief minister: Edappadi K Palanisami was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on 18 February 2017 following the death of Jayalalithaa

Total registered voters: 5,77,91,397

Voter turnout: 74.24 percent

Check full schedule for West Bengal Assembly election 2021:

Date for Nominations: 12 March

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19 March

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 20 March

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March

Voting: 6 April

Counting of votes: 2 May

The terms of the legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu will come to an end on 23 May 2021.