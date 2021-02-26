Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates Announcement: Single-phased poll to be held on 6 April, counting on 2 May
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 188 seats, of which, 44 seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and two seats are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates Announcement | The Election Commission announced the poll dates for the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu on Friday (26 February). The single-phased election will be held on 6 April with the counting of votes on 2 May, said the poll panel.
Past election results
When was the result of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls declared in 2016: 19 May
Who won the election: The AIADMK under late J Jayalalithaa won the elections
Who is the incumbent chief minister: Edappadi K Palanisami was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on 18 February 2017 following the death of Jayalalithaa
Total registered voters: 5,77,91,397
Voter turnout: 74.24 percent
Check full schedule for West Bengal Assembly election 2021:
Date for Nominations: 12 March
Last Date for filing Nominations: 19 March
Date for scrutiny of nominations: 20 March
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: 22 March
Voting: 6 April
Counting of votes: 2 May
The terms of the legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu will come to an end on 23 May 2021.
