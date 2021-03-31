Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Valparai (SC) profile: AIADMK's V Kasthuri Vasu won seat in 2016 polls

Valparai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu.It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

Valparai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Valparai constituency had a total of 1,96,795 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Valparai in the previous Assembly election was 73.04 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, V Kasthuri Vasu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) won the Valparai seat. She won 69,9980 votes, as against 61,736 votes won by his main rival Paulpandi T of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Arumugham M of the Communist Party of India won this seat against Kovaithangam of the Congress party.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.