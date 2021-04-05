Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, TTV Dhinakaran profile: AMMK chief seat to face AIADMK's K Raju at Kovilpatti

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and VK Sasikala's nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, will be contesting the Assembly elections from Kovilpatti

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and VK Sasikala's nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, will be contesting the Assembly elections from Kovilpatti, skipping his present RK Nagar constituency, which he won in 2017 bypolls.

According to The Indian Express, Dhinakaran is believed to have opted for Kovilpatti because of the party’s success in the local body polls in the region in 2019.

Dhinakaran will face off with AIADMK’s Minister for Information and Publicity Kadambur K Raju in Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi district. The DMK-led alliance has fielded K Srinivasan of the CPI(M) from this seat.

In the past, he was the Treasurer of the AIADMK party and has served as a Member of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He was expelled from the AIADMK in August 2017.

On 15 March 2018, Dhinakaran launched his political party named Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK), named after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.