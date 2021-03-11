Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tiruvannamalai profile: DMK's EV Velu currently represents constituency
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tiruvannamalai constituency had a total of 2,55,195 registered voters
Tiruvannamalai Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Tiruvannamalai falls under the Tiruvanmalai Lok Sabha constituency.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Tiruvannamalai in the previous Assembly election was 79.87 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, EV Velu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Tiruvannamalai seat. He won 1,16,484 votes, as against 66,136 votes won by his main rival K Rajan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
In the 2011 election, EV Velu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had won the Tiruvannamalai seat by defeating R Rajendran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The Tiruvannamalai Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Election date and timing
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.
The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.
The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.
