Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thuraiyur (SC) profile: DMK's Stalinkumar S won seat in 2016 polls

Thuraiyur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. It is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thuraiyur constituency had a total of 2,10,463 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thuraiyur in the previous Assembly election was 80.46 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Stalinkumar S of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party won the Thuraiyur seat. He won 81,444 votes, as against 73,376 votes won by his main rival Maivizhi A of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly polls, Indraganthi T of AIADMK won this seat against Parimala Devi S of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).