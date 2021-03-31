Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thoothukudi profile: DMK's Anitha R Radhakrishnan won seat in 2016

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thoothukudi constituency had a total of 2,07,471 registered voters

Thoothukudi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thoothukudi constituency had a total of 2,07,471 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thoothukudi in the previous Assembly election was 74.89 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Anitha R Radhakrishnan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Thoothukudi seat. He won 88,357 votes, as against 62,356 votes won by his main rival Sarathkumar R of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the DMK won this constituency by a narrow margin of just 640 votes. The DMK candidate, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, got 68,741 votes. AIADMK's Manoharan Pr. was the runner-up. The voter turnout was 77.00 percent.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.