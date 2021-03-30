Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Thondamuthur profile: AIADMK's SP Velumani won seat in last two polls

Thondamuthur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu

Thondamuthur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Thondamuthur constituency had a total of 2,97,360 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Thondamuthur in the previous Assembly election was 66.96 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, SP Velumani of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party won the Thondamuthur seat. He won 1,09,519 votes, as against 45,478 votes won by his main rival Kovai Syed Alias Syed Mohammed MA of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi party.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, SP Velumani from AIADMK won this seat against his main contender, Kandaswamy MN of Congress party.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).