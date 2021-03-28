Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Tenkasi profile: AIADMK's Selvamohandas Pandian S won seat in 2016

Tenkasi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tenkasi district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. This is a recently formed district, which was inaugurated by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on 22 November 2019.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Tenkasi constituency had a total of 2,63,584 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Tenkasi in the previous Assembly election was 76.93 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Selvamohandas Pandian S of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Tenkasi seat. He won 86,339 votes, as against 85,877 votes won by his main rival Palani Nadar S of Congress.

In the 2011 assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a good margin of 22,967 votes. Sarath Kumar R, the winning candidate, got 92,253 votes. With 69,286 votes, Karuppasami Pandian Y. of DMK was the runner-up. The voter turnout was 79.03 percent.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.