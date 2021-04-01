Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Srirangam profile: AIADMK's S Valarmathi won seat in 2016

Srirangam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu

Srirangam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tiruchirappalli, district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Srirangam constituency had a total of 2,83,355 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Srirangam in the previous Assembly election was 79.54 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, S Valarmathi of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Srirangam seat. She won 1,08,400 votes, as against 93,991 votes won by his main rival M Palaniyandi of the DMK party.

In the 2011 Assembly polls, S Valarmathi of AIADMDK won this seat against N Anand of DMK.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).