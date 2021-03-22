Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Salem (South) profile: AIADMK's AB Sakthivel Mudaliar currently represents seat

Salem (South) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Salem (South) constituency had a total of 2,63,233 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Salem (South) in the previous Assembly election was 75.18 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, AB Sakthivel Mudaliar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Salem (South) seat. He won 1,01,223 votes, as against 70,085 votes won by his main rival M Gunasekaran of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, MK Selvaraju of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Salem (South) seat.

The Salem (South) Assembly constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).