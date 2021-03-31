Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ramanathapuram profile: AIADMK's M Manikandan won seat in 2016

Ramanathapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Ramanathapuram constituency had a total of 2,84,405 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ramanathapuram in the previous Assembly election was 67.86 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, M Manikandan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Ramanathapuram seat. He won 89,365 votes, as against 56,143 votes won by his main rival MH Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MAMAK).

This Assembly seat was won by the MAMAK party in the 2011 Assembly elections. Founded in 2009, the MAMAK party secured its maiden victory in this constituency. Jawahirulla, the winning candidate, bagged 65,831 votes. With 50,074 votes, Congress candidate Hasan Ali K. was the runner-up. The winning margin was 15,757 votes. The voter turnout was 71.08 percent.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.