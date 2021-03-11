Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Pappireddipatti profile: AIADMK’s A Govindasamy currently represents seat

Pappireddipatti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu

Pappireddipatti Assembly Election 2021: Pappireddipatti is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Pappireddipatti constituency had a total of 2,43,367 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Pappireddipatti in the previous Assembly election was 85.78 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Palaniappan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Pappireddipatti seat. He won 74,234 votes, as against 61,521 votes won by his main rival A Sathiyamoorthy of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

However, Palaniappan was disqualified by the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker for supporting the AIADMK faction led by TTV Dhinakaran.

In the 2019 by-election for the Pappireddipatti seat, the AIADMK’s A Govindasamy defeated the DMK’s A Mani.

In the 2011 election, P Palaniappan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Pappireddipatti seat by beating V Mullaiventhan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.