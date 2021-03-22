Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Namakkal profile: AIADMK’s KPP Baskar currently represents constituency

The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Namakkal falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Namakkal constituency had a total of 2,42,615 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Namakkal in the previous Assembly election was 80.14 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, KPP Baskar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Namakkal seat. He won 89,076 votes, as against 75,542 votes won by his main rival R Chezhian of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2011 election, KPP Baskar of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Namakkal seat by a margin of 35,855 votes.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).