Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, KV Kuppam profile: AIADMK's J Loganathan currently represents constituency

KV Kuppam Assembly Election 2021: KV Kuppam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the KV Kuppam constituency had a total of 2,05,533 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in KV Kuppam in the previous Assembly election was 80.39 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, J Loganathan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the KV Kuppam seat. He won 75,612 votes, as against 65,866 votes won by his main rival Amalu V of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, SK Tamilarasan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the KV Kuppam seat by beating K Seetharaman of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled on 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.