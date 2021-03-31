Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kulithalai profile: DMK's Ramar E defeated AIADMK's R Chandrasekaran in 2016
In the 2011 Assembly polls, A Pappasundaram of AIADMDK won this seat against R Manickam of the DMK.
Kulithalai is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Karur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kulithalai constituency had a total of 2,08,870 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Kulithalai in the previous Assembly election was 88.13 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, E Ramar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (DMK) won the Kulithalai seat. He won 89,923 votes, as against 78,027 votes won by his main rival R Chandrasekaran of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK).
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
