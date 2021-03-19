Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Kallakurichi profile: AIADMK's A Prabhu won constituency in 2016

In the 2011 election, K Alaguvel of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Kallakurichi seat by defeating AC Pavarasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Kallakurichi Assembly Election 2021: Kallakurichi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Kallakurichi constituency had a total of 2,64,140 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Kallakurichi in the previous Assembly election was 80.91 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, A Prabhu of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Kallakurichi seat. He won 90,108 votes, as against 86,004 votes won by his main rival P Kamaraj of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 election, K Alaguvel of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Kallakurichi seat by defeating AC Pavarasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.