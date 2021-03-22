Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Edappadi profile: CM K Palaniswami currently represents constituency

Edappadi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Salem district of Tamil Nadu

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Edappadi constituency had a total of 2,61,304 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Edappadi in the previous Assembly election was 86.35 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won the Edappadi seat. He won 98,703 votes, as against 56,681 votes won by his main rival N Annadurai of the Pattali Makkal Katchi.

In the 2011 election, Edappadi K Palaniswami of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the Edappadi seat by defeating M Karthe of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).