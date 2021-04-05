Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Durai Murugan profile: DMK general secretary seeks to retain party bastion for 10th time

The DMK veteran is going to face AIADMK's S Ramu as its candidate to take on from the Katpadi seat

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) general secretary Durai Murugan is seeking re-election from the Katpadi Assembly constituency, which has remained his fortress since 1996.

The octogenarian, who was elevated to DMK general secretary from treasurer last year, has faced the polls since 1971. He has contested eleven times so far, winning on nine occasions and losing to his AIADMK rivals only twice in 1984 and 1991, reports The New Indian Express.

Murugan is also currently the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. He has also worked as Treasurer, Principal Secretary and Deputy General Secretary of the DMK party.

After the 2006 assembly elections, Murugan was appointed Minister for Public Works in the Government of Tamil Nadu. But in 2009, in a sudden move, he was divested of the Public Works Department portfolio and was left in charge of the law ministry alone.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.