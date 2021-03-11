Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Dharmapuri profile: DMK’s P Subramani won constituency in 2016

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Dharmapuri constituency had a total of 2,52,311 registered voters

Dharmapuri Assembly Election 2021: The Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency of Dharmapuri falls under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Dharmapuri constituency had a total of 2,52,311 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Dharmapuri in the previous Assembly election was 82.23 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, P Subramani of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the Dharmapuri seat. He won 71,056 votes, as against 61,380 votes won by his main rival PD Elangovan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In the 2011 election, A Baskar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam had won the Dharmapuri seat by beating Santhamoor of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 234 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.