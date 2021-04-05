Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, CV Shanmugam profile: AIADMK leader to contest from his bastion Villupuram

Shanmugam will be facing DMK's R Lakshmanan from the seat. Lakshmanan was also a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and recently joined the DMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretary and senior member of the election advisory board of the party CV Shanmugam will be contesting for the upcoming elections from Villupuram Assembly constituency.

Shanmugam will be facing off DMK's R Lakshmanan from the seat.. Lakshmanan was also a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and recently joined the DMK party, as per The Hindu.

As a cadre of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, he was previously elected to the Tindivanam constituency in the 2001 and 2006 elections.

He also served as the state education, law and commercial taxes minister from 2003 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2013 under the leadership of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha.

His father was a previous member of the parliament for the Vandhavasi constituency.

Shanmugam is one of the pillars of the Villupuram district Aiadmk. He served as the party district secretary for 10 years and made the Villupuram district as a stronghold for the party. He won the 2016 elections in the Villupuram constituency again and was appointed as law minister

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.