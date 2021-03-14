Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: BJP names actor Khushbu Sundar among 17 candidates; here's the full list

The saffron party is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls with its NDA partner, the AIADMK. The NDA is currently in power in the state

The BJP will contest 17 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6 April.

The BJP announced actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as its candidate for the Thousand Lights Assembly seat, while the BJP's women cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan has been fielded against actor Kamal Haasan from the Coimbatore South seat.

Constituency Candidate Dharapuram Dr L Murugan Harbour Vinoj P Selvam Thousand Lights Kushboo Sundar Tiruvannamalai S Thanigaivel Tirukkoyilur Kalivarathan Modakkurichi Dr CK Saraswathi Coimbatore South Vanathi Srinivasan Aravakurichi K Annamalai Tittakudi (SC) D Periyasamy Thiruvaiyaru Poondi S Venkatesan Karaikudi H Raja Madurai North P Saravanan Virudhunagar G Pandurangan Ramanathapuram D Kuppuram Tiruneiveli Nainar Nagendran Nagercoil MR Gandhi Colachel P Ramesh

With inputs from PTI