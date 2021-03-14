Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: BJP names actor Khushbu Sundar among 17 candidates; here's the full list
The saffron party is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls with its NDA partner, the AIADMK. The NDA is currently in power in the state
The BJP will contest 17 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. The polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6 April.
The saffron party is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls with its NDA partner, the AIADMK. The NDA is currently in power in the state.
Follow LIVE updates on Assembly election 2021 here
The BJP announced actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as its candidate for the Thousand Lights Assembly seat, while the BJP's women cell chief Vanathi Srinivasan has been fielded against actor Kamal Haasan from the Coimbatore South seat.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Dharapuram
|Dr L Murugan
|Harbour
|Vinoj P Selvam
|Thousand Lights
|
Kushboo Sundar
|Tiruvannamalai
|S Thanigaivel
|Tirukkoyilur
|Kalivarathan
|Modakkurichi
|
Dr CK Saraswathi
|Coimbatore South
|
Vanathi Srinivasan
|Aravakurichi
|K Annamalai
|Tittakudi (SC)
|D Periyasamy
|Thiruvaiyaru
|
Poondi S Venkatesan
|Karaikudi
|H Raja
|Madurai North
|P Saravanan
|Virudhunagar
|G Pandurangan
|Ramanathapuram
|D Kuppuram
|Tiruneiveli
|
Nainar Nagendran
|Nagercoil
|MR Gandhi
|Colachel
|P Ramesh
With inputs from PTI
