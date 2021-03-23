Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021, Ambasamudram profile: AIADMK's R Murugaiah Pandian won seat in 2016

Ambasamudram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram Assembly Election 2021: Ambasamudram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It falls under the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the Ambasamudram constituency had a total of 2,35,065 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Ambasamudram in the previous Assembly election was 72.97 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, R Murugaiah Pandian of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party (AIADMK) won the Ambasamudram seat. He served as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board from 2011 to 2016.

Pandian won 78,555 votes against 65,389 votes won by his main rival R Avudaiyappan of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won this seat by a formidable margin of 24,609 votes. E Subaya, the winning AIADMK candidate, got 80,156 votes. The nearest contender was Avudaiappan who got 55,547 votes. The voter turnout was 75.08 percent.

Election date and timing

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls will be held on 6 April 2021, along with Kerala and Puducherry. The day will also see phase three polls in Assam and West Bengal. 92,000 polling booths will be there for the assembly polls. The counting of the votes is scheduled for 2 May.

The official notification of the Assembly polls in the state is scheduled for 12 March. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from then till 19 March. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on 20 March and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 March.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has a total number of 234 seats, of which 45 are reserved constituencies (42 SC constituencies and 3 ST Constituencies). The current term of the Assembly ends on 24 May 2021.