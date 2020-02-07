Suman Kumar Gupta Election Result 2020 Chandni Chowk LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results BJP Candidate Suman Kumar Gupta Chandni Chowk Seat

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Suman Kumar Gupta Profile: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Chandni Chowk, Suman Kumar Gupta will face-off against sitting MLA Alka Lamba, who, formerly an AAP legislator is seeking re-election on a Congress ticket. The constituency will go to polls on Saturday, 8 February along with 69 other constituencies.

Gupta, a former councillor, is a local and well-known BJP leader in the Chandni Chowk area. He had also contested the 2015 and 2013 Delhi Assembly elections from the same constituency, but was unsuccessful both times.

A graduate in BCom from the Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic (PGDAV) college of the Delhi University, Gupta has no criminal cases against him, according to My Neta website.

Gupta is contesting for the third time from the Chandni Chowk constituency, which is known as the historical centre of Old Delhi and is one of the smallest constituencies in the National Capital in terms of electorate.

Yet, it is one of the most important constituencies in Delhi primarily because of the dominance of various businesses in the area and its historic significance. The constituency goes to the polls on 8 February.

Situation in Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among the few constituencies in Delhi where over 40 percent of the population is Muslim. The BJP would be hoping to take the lead in the constituency banking on a potential split in the Muslim votes between the AAP and Congress, reports said.

Dariba Kalan, Fateh Puri, Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khyber Pass, Lal Quila and Yamuna Bridge are some of the areas located in the constituency. The trader community, located across markets like Khari Baoli, Darya Ganj, Faiz Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Nai Sarak and Naya Bazar, is also a key electoral factor in this constituency.

Chandi Chowk market is one of the oldest and busiest markets in the city. It is also home to residents who have lived in the area ever since their ancestors migrated to Delhi after the 1947 Partition. The markets have a host of shops with goods, including food, books, clothing, electronics, consumer goods, shoes and leather goods.

A majority of buildings including 18 notified heritage structures on the stretch in the market commissioned by Mughal prince Jahanara were raised after the 1857 rebellion. Some of them - Shankar Terrace (1937-38), State Bank of India (SBI) building (1861), Rai Chunnamal ki Haveli (1850s), ES Pearey Lal Building (early 20th century; probably around 1930s), Mahavir Jain Bhawan (1910), and Town Hall (1863) - are embellished with splendid facades and are in urgent need of repair.

The Red Fort monument is located at the eastern end of Chandni Chowk. The constituency has a rich history dating back to the Mughal and British eras. It also has the famous mosque Jama Masjid and Gurudwara Sisganj.

Under a redevelopment plan for the area, the PWD will pave the pedestrian corridors, illuminate the area, plant a variety of trees and place sandstone street furniture on the Chandi Chowk market stretch between Red Fort and State Bank of India building. The plan also includes increased parking space and a curb on motorized traffic.

With inputs from agencies

