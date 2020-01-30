Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Chandni Chowk Profile: BJP banks on trading community, split of Muslim vote between Congress, AAP

Chandni Chowk Assembly Elections 2020: Chandni Chowk, known as the historical centre of Old Delhi, is one of the smallest constituencies in the National Capital in terms of electorate. Yet, it is one of the most important constituencies in Delhi primarily because of the dominance of various businesses in the area and its historic significance. The constituency goes to the polls on 8 February.

This year, the Congress has fielded former AAP leader Alka Lamba, the BJP has given a ticket to Suman Kumar Gupta, while Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting as an AAP candidate.

Constituency Name: Chandni Chowk

Constituency Number: 20

District Name: Central Delhi

Total Electors: 1,13,784

Female Electors: 51,055

Male Electors: 62,723

Third Gender: 6

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A quintessentially Congress stronghold, Parlad Singh Sawhney was the MLA between 1998 and 2015. In 2015, he lost to AAP’s Alka Lamba, who is now back with the Congress.

In 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party fielded Alka Lamba, a former Congress leader who had joined the AAP then. She bagged the seat for AAP but had been disqualified as the MLA in 2019 after she rejoined the Congress last year. Additionally, four-term Congress MLA Prahlad Singh Sawhney, who was elected in the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 elections, had joined the AAP in 2019.

Demographics: Situation in Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among the few constituencies in Delhi where over 40 percent of the population is Muslim. The BJP would be hoping to take the lead in the constituency banking on a potential split in the Muslim votes between the AAP and Congress.

Dariba Kalan, Fateh Puri, Jama Masjid, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khyber Pass, Lal Quila and Yamuna Bridge are some of the areas located in the constituency. The trader community, located across markets like Khari Baoli, Darya Ganj, Faiz Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Nai Sarak and Naya Bazar, is also a key electoral factor in this constituency.

Chandi Chowk market is one of the oldest and busiest markets in the city. It is also home to residents who have lived in the area ever since their ancestors migrated to Delhi after the 1947 Partition. The markets have a host of shops with goods, including food, books, clothing, electronics, consumer goods, shoes and leather goods.

A majority of buildings including 18 notified heritage structures on the stretch in the market commissioned by Mughal prince Jahanara were raised after the 1857 rebellion. Some of them - Shankar Terrace (1937-38), State Bank of India (SBI) building (1861), Rai Chunnamal ki Haveli (1850s), ES Pearey Lal Building (early 20th century; probably around 1930s), Mahavir Jain Bhawan (1910), and Town Hall (1863) - are embellished with splendid facades and are in urgent need of repair.

The Red Fort monument is located at the eastern end of Chandni Chowk. The constituency has a rich history dating back to the Mughal and British eras. It also has the famous mosque Jama Masjid and Gurudwara Sisganj.

Under a redevelopment plan for the area, the PWD will pave the pedestrian corridors, illuminate the area, plant a variety of trees and place sandstone street furniture on the Chandi Chowk market stretch between Red Fort and State Bank of India building. The plan also includes increased parking space and a curb on motorized traffic.

